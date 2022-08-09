Bolsonaro beats Lula’s record in simultaneous accesses after participating in a podcast

President accumulated more than 500 thousand listeners, while his PT opponent was accompanied by 292 thousand people

Photo: Alan Santos/PR – 04/19/2022

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) beat Lula’s simultaneous access numbers in an internet interview



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Monday, 8, in an interview with the Flow Podcast and the current president’s visit to the program broke the records of his political opponent, the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). While the PT was accompanied during his trip to PodPah by 292,000 people, the current Chief Executive’s trip had 558,478 people following the presidential speeches simultaneously. In social networks, the participation gained prominence and had more than 60,000 related on Twitter with the hashtag ‘#BolsonaronoFlow’. Among the issues highlighted by the president, the politician returned to attack the Federal Court of Justice (STF), defended the implementation of the printed vote, spoke against Covid-19 vaccines, complained of coup fame and revealed that he was not afraid of losing the race for reelection.