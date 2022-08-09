Bolsonaro called for lower interest rates

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) met with bankers in the country last Monday (8) and asked them to lower the interest rate estimate for the Auxílio Brasil consignment. In theory, each financial institution has the power to set its rate. Part of Palácio do Planalto is worried about the high level required so far.

The information that Bolsonaro would ask for a reduction in the interest rate had already been advanced by the press even before the meeting. Newspapers stated that the Federal Government intends to convey the image that it has nothing to do with the possible debts that the poorest may accumulate by applying for credit.

This is the first time that the Federal Government publicly recognizes that the consignment of Auxílio Brasil can be a dangerous maneuver for the most humble. In interviews, allies of President Jair Bolsonaro claim that if the interest rate is too high, the poorest people can commit quickly in a short amount of time.

“The payroll loan for the beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil needs to be with interest that does not put this most vulnerable population in difficulties. The current moment calls for everyone to unite, and I am sure that the banks think about the good in Brazil”, said the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, who accompanied Bolsonaro at the meeting.

It is still not possible to know what the banks’ reaction will be after the meeting of their representatives with President Jair Bolsonaro. Before the meeting, the evaluation of the Auxílio Brasil consignment was mixed. Part of the financial institutions already announced that they would offer it and another part announced that it will not give the credit.

split banks

Banco Bradesco, for example, has already made it clear that it will not participate in the Auxílio Brasil payroll process. In a statement, the institution’s president, Octavio de Lazari Júnior, said the system could be harmful to the poorest.

“This is not a retirement or pension, but a benefit to people who are in difficulties. Therefore, Bradesco will not operate in this portfolio. We are talking about vulnerable citizens,” Lazari said.

On the other side of the story, the Agi bank has already said in a note that it will offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. The institution praised the system of releasing money to the poorest population, considering the current economic moment in the country.

“(Auxílio Brasil’s payroll loan) represents the possibility of accessing credit to millions of Brazilians who need the resource to carry out a specific project or even for basic day-to-day demands. We understand it to be an important mechanism of financial inclusion for this public”, says the note from the institution.

The Consignment of Aid Brazil

The Auxílio Brasil consignment is a kind of credit that the user of the program can request if they wish. Soon after, he starts having to pay the doubt in the form of automatic monthly discounts of up to 40% on the project value.

In this way, the user receives less money from Auxílio Brasil until he is able to pay the debt in full. It is worth remembering that no one is obliged to ask for credit. In the end, it’s always the beneficiary’s decision.