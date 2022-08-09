Bolsonaro mocks monkeypox vaccine on Flow

This Monday, 8, during an interview with Podcast Flow, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked the monkeypox vaccine in a prejudiced way by associating it with homosexuality.

Bolsonaro joked and laughed intensely during the conversation with Igor 3K. The president also mocked the presenter who said he would take the immunizing agent.

During the conversation, Bolsonaro burst out laughing and declared, in a pejorative tone, that “I am sure you want to get the vaccine”.

Brazil will receive 50,000 doses of vaccine through a joint purchase between American countries organized by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). According to the Ministry of Health, just over 20,000 doses are expected to be delivered in September, and the rest in November.

Monkeypox: Sexual transmission cannot stigmatize homosexuals

On the afternoon of July 27, the World Health Organization (WHO) held a meeting to announce what was known and what control measures should be implemented against the worldwide outbreak of monkeypox (monkeypox). At the time, Tedros Adhanom, the director-general of the WHO, urged “men who have sex with men” to reduce the number of partners.

The statement came after the scientific journal “New England Journal of Medicine” reported that 95% of cases of the disease were transmitted during sex, according to a study carried out by the Queen Mary University of London.

Of those infected, 98% were gay or bisexual men with a mean age of 38 years and 41% had HIV. Scientists evaluated 528 people in 16 countries between April 27 and June 24, 2022.

According to Gerson Salvador, an infectious disease specialist and public health specialist, the alert was given because little is known about the disease. Therefore, based on the study, men who have sex with men (MSM) appeared as the “most vulnerable population”.

“We have to avoid stigmatization. Anyone can get it from direct contact with the injuries,” Salvador said in an interview with Catraca Livre. “When we talk about vulnerability, we recognize that this population also needs more care and that is who preventive measures should be aimed at right now.”

It is worth noting that monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection (STI) but can, like the flu, be transmitted in sexual intercourse due to close proximity and fluid exchange.

