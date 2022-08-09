Bolsonaro says bankers have to judge him for his actions and not sign ‘letter’







President Jair Bolsonaro during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace 01/15/2019 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino photo: Reuters

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defended his government and attacked the PT in an event at the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) in São Paulo this Monday, 8. The meeting follows a series of criticisms by Bolsonaro of bankers, who, according to the president, allegedly signed manifestos for democracy in reaction to the creation of Pix. For Bolsonaro, these manifestos are “letters” and bankers need to judge him for his actions.

“Would anyone rehire an employee who stole from their company in the past? I don’t think so,” said the president, referring to the PT’s presidential candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, leader in polls. “Some think the scoundrel who was in jail is going to come back not to continue what he was doing,” he added.

Bolsonaro again fearfully cited the rise of the left in Chile and Colombia and brought up the economic crisis in Argentina. “How are bankers feeling in Argentina at the moment? We have to live in harmony, we are adults and we know what is happening”, continued the Chief Executive.

In an attempt to get closer to the financial sector, Bolsonaro also said that bankers need to judge him for his actions. “Don’t sign a letter”, he snarled, referring to the manifestos in defense of democracy articulated by civil society in reaction to the offensive without evidence about the smoothness of the Brazilian electoral system – and which had the signature of bankers.

“You have to look me in the face, see my actions and judge me around. Don’t sign a letter, you won’t sign a letter”, said the Chief Executive. “Whoever wants to be a Democrat does not have to sign a letter, no”, he reiterated.

Bolsonaro said he never acted against democracy. “Did I have a deputy arrested?”, he questioned, in a new criticism of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which ordered the arrest of federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) for attacks on democracy. The parliamentarian, however, received a presidential pardon. “Where is the dictatorship? Is it in the Executive?”, continued the Chief Executive.

To defend the government, Bolsonaro highlighted the creation of the Emergency Aid, the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit (BEm) and the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe). He also assured that his ministry is of “almost holy” people, “with rare exceptions”.

“Call me anything, even incompetent. Now I have character. My life is searched 24 hours a day and nothing is found”, said the president.

Bradesco president Octavio de Lazari Junior participated in the event, as well as CEOs Milton Maluhy (Itaú Unibanco), Roberto Sallouti (BTG Pactual), Mário Leão (Santander Brasil) and Marcelo Marangon (Citibank), among others.

On Tuesday, 9th, Lula will go to the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp). The meeting is part of an agenda of meetings with businessmen and sectorial entities, to try to undo the bad mood with PT governments.