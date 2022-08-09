Bolsonaro says he goes to debates and doesn’t want to hear “zucchinis”

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday (8.8.2022) that he will go to the debates against the other candidates for the Palácio do Planalto and reinforced his presence in the Saturday of the National Journalfrom the TV station Rede Globoon the 22nd of August.

“I’m going [a debates]No problem”said the president to the presenter of the Flow Podcast, Igor Coelho. The program was watched by more than 500,000 people and also gained prominence on Twitter with more than 60,000 posts related to hashtag “#Bolsonaro no Flow”.

Bolsonaro spoke about the “misunderstanding” with the Rede Globo. On Thursday (Aug 4), the president’s son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), said that his father would be interviewed by Jornal Nacional directly at Palácio do Planalto.

However, the station highlighted that the Sabbath should be held in a studio to “demonstrating that all candidates are treated on an equal footing”.

To Flow PodcastBolsonaro confirmed his departure, but said he would not be subject to “zucchini”. Asked by Igor Coelho about what he considered “zucchini”the president replied: “VThey won’t want to get a little thing about health, which I don’t know what, to get a plan, I don’t know what, that doesn’t interest the population. The population is interested in what I did in those 3 years, that they never showed the truth”.

The Chief Executive said he wanted to talk about the pandemic, the vaccine against covid-19, the creation of Pix and Fies (Student Financing Fund), for example.

In previous statements, the chief executive said that he would participate in debates if former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also attended, both in the 1st and 2nd rounds.

elections

During the program, Bolsonaro spoke again about the meeting of the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Edson Fachin, with ambassadors to debate the 2022 elections and took the opportunity to criticize the electronic voting machines once again.

In addition, the president mocked the invitation made to the Armed Forces by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso to participate in the electoral process. “Congratulations, Minister Barroso, I have been your admirer since you called the Armed Forces to be part of the electoral commission. A kiss, Barroso!”

The lack of involvement of the army in the elections is a frequent topic by Bolsonaro in his criticism of the electoral system.

“I think we can negotiate that: the Armed Forces with the TSE. We don’t want to debate this issue. We want transparency, nothing more. The Armed Forces are not interfering in the elections, they were invited”declared.

The Chief Executive also mentioned the pro-democracy letter prepared by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo). The manifesto criticizes what it considers “baseless attacks and unaccompanied by evidence” who question “Democratic Rule of Law” and the smoothness of the electoral process.

Bolsonaro said that the artists who signed the letter wanted the return of the Rouanet Law, while the CUT (Central Única dos Trabalhadores) wants the return of the union tax – extinct during the government of Michel Temer (MDB). The president also stated that, despite the bankers being essential, they were also part of the manifesto for having taken a “club” with the creation of Pix.

Lula-Alckmin Plate

Bolsonaro referred to Lula several times during the interview, saying he was ashamed of the ex-president’s ticket with former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

The president said that the election of the 2 was equivalent to a union of drug traffickers Marcola and Fernandinho Beira Mar to fight drug trafficking in Brazil. “Returning to the crime scene”he said.

According to research PowerDate held from July 31 to August 2, 2022, Lula has 43% of voting intentions in the 1st round, while Bolsonaro has 35%. The other candidates, together, add up to 15%.

In the 2nd round, the former president would defeat the current occupant of the Planalto by 50% to 40%. Another 5% would vote blank or nullify the vote in this scenario, while 4% are undecided.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 322 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-08398/2022.

