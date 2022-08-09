Boticário launches program to train women 45+

O Apothecary Group opened today (8) for a free entrepreneurship program for women over 45 – same age as the brand. The action celebrates the company’s anniversary and is a partnership with Maturi, a startup that connects people over 50 to job opportunities. “We know that 78% of people over 45 have already lost some opportunity because of their age. Therefore, we offer this training to those who wish to rediscover themselves professionally and open their own business”, says Renata Gomide, marketing director of Grupo Boticário.

The program “New beginnings with Boticário: training in entrepreneurship for women 45+” ​​will have a workload of 100 hours and six months duration, with classes and lectures by professors and market professionals. Applications will be open until September 30th and can be done here.

Vacancies will be filled in order of registration and, to participate in the first class, which will take place from October to December, 120 women will be selected. They will have a workshop for integration, live online moments and mentoring with a career transition specialist, as well as a final meeting to present the projects developed during the training.

Another 1,500 women will be selected for the second group of the course, which will be 100% online, through access to recorded content, available at Maturi’s training hub.