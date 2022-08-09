Bradesco reveals its position regarding the consignment of Auxílio Brasil

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Revealed the list of those who need to update CadÚnico

After the approval of the Auxílio Brasil Payroll Loan, Bradesco announced that it should not offer this modality to its customers. The bank is heading in the same direction as the country’s largest financial institutions.

Octávio de Lazari Júnior, president of Bradesco, told the newspaper O Globo that the measure is not a good option either for customers or for the bank, as the person may encounter more difficulties when the loan is finalized. He also recalls that this is a public already in a vulnerable economic situation.

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan was approved to be deducted directly from the beneficiary’s account. That is, the amount will be withdrawn from the aid installment. In this sense, there is no way to stop paying off the loan. Upon receiving a lower amount, citizens may fail to pay off other essential debts.

The banks Itaú, Nubank, Santander and BMG have already declared that they will not offer the credit. The loan was approved by the government without setting a maximum interest rate, which has drawn criticism. Inter and Sicoob didn’t either.

Banks that must offer Auxílio Brasil Payroll Loan

On the other hand, some banks already allow simulating the loan. See what they are:

Banco do Brasil is still studying the possibility of offering the credit.

loan amount

Loan amounts can compromise up to 40% of the benefit. Interest rates must be set by the banks themselves. However, the rates offered in bank simulations have been considered abusive, since most of them are three times higher than the usual in the market.

The minimum amount released is BRL 500 on average. The maximum is determined by the legislation itself, if considered the basis of the aid of R$ 400, citizens can only apply for loans with installments of R$ 140 reais.

