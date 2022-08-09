Brazil Aid of R$ 600, gas voucher with the value of a whole cylinder and aid for truck drivers start to be paid this Tuesday; see calendars | Economy

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) begins to pay, this Tuesday (9), the benefits of the “pre-election package” approved by the so-called PEC Kamikaze: the plots of Brazil aid with the amount raised to R$ 600, the Gas Aid with a value equivalent to 100% of the cylinder, and the first two installments of the truck driver aid (the Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Carriers – BEm Truck Driver). The aid for taxi drivers starts to be paid on August 16.

A total of 20.2 million beneficiaries will receive a minimum of R$ 600 this month. The payment, which would take place from August 18 to 31, was anticipated and starts this Tuesday (9), with the release of funds for beneficiaries with the Social Identification Number (NIS) ending in 1. The other groups will receive Payments until the 22nd.

The total investment for the payment of Auxílio Brasil in August 2022 is over R$ R$ 12.1 billion. The average value per family is R$ 607.88. In addition to the main benefit, there are complementary benefits paid according to the profiles of the families, such as the School Sports Aid, the Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship and the Rural Productive Inclusion Aid.

See the calendar below:

already the Gas Allowance August will pay R$ 110 to 5.6 million families. The full average value of the cylinder unit will be paid in the months of August, October and December, since the benefit is bimonthly. In January 2023, families will once again receive the average value of 50% of the 13 kg gas cylinder.

Val egás payments are made in even months, on the same dates as the Auxílio Brasil installments – which are based on the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS) (see the calendar below).

The cards and passwords used to withdraw Auxílio Brasil can be used to receive the gas voucher. Withdrawals can be made at lottery, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service terminals. The benefit can also be paid in digital social savings from Caixa Tem.

Through the Caixa Tem app, it is possible to make purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments with the virtual debit card and QR Code. The beneficiary can also pay water, electricity, telephone, gas and bills in general through the application itself or through lottery channels.

The benefit installment is valid for 120 days from the date on which the benefit is made available in the payment option.

Also this Tuesday (9), the first two installments of the Emergency Benefit to Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Truck Driver) will be paid to autonomous cargo carriers.

The amount will be R$ 2 thousand, and corresponds to the months of July and August. Six installments of BRL 1,000 are planned until December.

You are entitled to the benefit:

Autonomous cargo carriers duly registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022.

Professionals must have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF.

The monthly payment of the benefit in the amount of R$ 1 thousand will be made regardless of the number of vehicles they own.

The aid will be paid through digital social savings, whose deposit is operated by Caixa Econômica Federal, through the Caixa Tem app.

Digital social savings have been in effect in the country since the payment of Emergency Aid – learn how to access Caixa Tem. Amounts not moved within 90 days from the deposit date will be returned to the Federal Government.

Like the truck driver assistance, the Emergency Benefit for Taxi Drivers (BEm Taxista) will be paid to professionals to offset the effects of the increase in fuel prices. The installments of this benefit, however, begin to be paid on August 16.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, taxi drivers with a valid National Driver’s License and a license to provide the service registered in the city halls in force on May 31, 2022 are entitled to the benefit.

The aid will start to be paid on August 16, when two installments will be paid (for July and August). Payments of six installments of R$ 1,000 are planned until December.

A second payment date for the first two installments was set for August 30th – on that day, taxi drivers from cities whose city halls miss the first deadline to send workers’ data to the government will receive.

Payment of the other installments of aid to taxi drivers across the country will be made until December. See the calendar below:

Taxi Assistance payment schedule installments Pay day 1st and 2nd August 16th 1st and 2nd August 30 (for municipalities that missed the 1st deadline) 3rd September 24 4th October, 22 5th November 26th 6th December 17th

Payment will be made through digital social savings, whose deposit is operated by Caixa Econômica Federal, through the Caixa Tem app. See how to access Caixa Tem

Resources not moved within 90 days from the deposit date will return to the Federal Government.