Brazil of 2023 will have ‘cursed inheritance’ in all areas of public policy, says economist | The subject

Brazil of 2023 will have 'cursed inheritance' in all areas of public policy, says economist

“Right now, there is a cursed heritage: there are a number of areas of public policy that were literally dismantled in the environmental area, in health, in the area of ​​education, which had a setback in the federal management of policy in recent years. And then there is, obviously , all this easing of fiscal policy, not only in the spending ceiling, but also through a series of temporary measures that end on December 31 of that year.”

Entitled “Contributions to a Democratic and Progressive Government”, the text signed by Bernardo Appy presents the proposals prepared by a group composed of political scientist Sérgio Fausto, jurist Carlos Ari Sundfeld, political scientist Marcelo Medeiros and economists Pérsio Arida and Francisco Gaetani .

For the director of the Center for Fiscal Citizenship, a “transitional fiscal policy” is needed for the next 4 years, in which the surplus to the ceiling is 1% of GDP, focused exclusively on income distribution policies and on investments in science and environmental Protection.