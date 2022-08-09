Brazil of 2023 will have ‘cursed inheritance’ in all areas of public policy, says economist | The subject

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Brazil of 2023 will have ‘cursed inheritance’ in all areas of public policy, says economist | The subject 3 Views

“Right now, there is a cursed heritage: there are a number of areas of public policy that were literally dismantled in the environmental area, in health, in the area of ​​education, which had a setback in the federal management of policy in recent years. And then there is, obviously , all this easing of fiscal policy, not only in the spending ceiling, but also through a series of temporary measures that end on December 31 of that year.”

Entitled “Contributions to a Democratic and Progressive Government”, the text signed by Bernardo Appy presents the proposals prepared by a group composed of political scientist Sérgio Fausto, jurist Carlos Ari Sundfeld, political scientist Marcelo Medeiros and economists Pérsio Arida and Francisco Gaetani .

For the director of the Center for Fiscal Citizenship, a “transitional fiscal policy” is needed for the next 4 years, in which the surplus to the ceiling is 1% of GDP, focused exclusively on income distribution policies and on investments in science and environmental Protection.

Appy also emphasizes the need for a tax reform from 2023 to take into account the inclusion of informal workers. And it explains why the document will be delivered to all presidential candidates, with the exception of Jair Bolsonaro: “The defense of the democratic rule of law is a basic assumption”.

