Brazil will have the first air bridge with biometric boarding in the world – 08/08/2022 – Mercado

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Brazil will have the first air bridge with biometric boarding in the world – 08/08/2022 – Mercado 3 Views

Throughout this month, travelers on domestic flights departing from Congonhas (SP) and Santos Dumont (RJ) airports will accompany the installation, testing and start of operation of the biometric system for passengers and crew.

When São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are the cities of origin and destination, users will make use of the world’s first biometric airlift. The process of definitive implantation of the technology is already in progress and occurs gradually and simultaneously in the airports of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Over the last few months, tests were carried out with the boarding of crew. The idea is that the system will gain followers and that, in the future, almost all passenger processing will be done this way.

As part of the inauguration of the system, at 9:30 am this Tuesday (9), the Minister of Infrastructure, Marcelo Sampaio, leads a delegation from the federal government that will inspect the progress of works in Congonhas.

Among other authorities and project partners, the president of Infraero, Brigadeiro Hélio Paes de Barros Júnior; Serpro’s CEO, Gileno Barreto; the National Secretary of Civil Aviation, Ronei Glanzmann; and the director-president of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), Juliano Noman, as well as representatives of the National Commission of Airport Authorities (Conaero).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

July IPCA has deflation of 0.68%, the lowest rate since the beginning of the historical series in 1980

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of July was released this Tuesday …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved