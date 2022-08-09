Brazil will have the first air bridge with biometric boarding in the world – 08/08/2022 – Mercado

Throughout this month, travelers on domestic flights departing from Congonhas (SP) and Santos Dumont (RJ) airports will accompany the installation, testing and start of operation of the biometric system for passengers and crew.

When São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are the cities of origin and destination, users will make use of the world’s first biometric airlift. The process of definitive implantation of the technology is already in progress and occurs gradually and simultaneously in the airports of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Over the last few months, tests were carried out with the boarding of crew. The idea is that the system will gain followers and that, in the future, almost all passenger processing will be done this way.

As part of the inauguration of the system, at 9:30 am this Tuesday (9), the Minister of Infrastructure, Marcelo Sampaio, leads a delegation from the federal government that will inspect the progress of works in Congonhas.

Among other authorities and project partners, the president of Infraero, Brigadeiro Hélio Paes de Barros Júnior; Serpro’s CEO, Gileno Barreto; the National Secretary of Civil Aviation, Ronei Glanzmann; and the director-president of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), Juliano Noman, as well as representatives of the National Commission of Airport Authorities (Conaero).