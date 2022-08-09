Brazilian giant advances through side Rodinei, leaving Flamengo

Abhishek Pratap

Corinthians v Flamengo - CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2022
Apparently, Rodinei is living his last months as a Flamengo player. The right-back has a contract with the Rio de Janeiro team until the end of this season, but will not be renewed.

Flamengo hired Guillermo Varela, who should be the starter of Dorival’s team. In addition, young Matheuzinho will not lose ground, as he is an asset to the club and needs to play. In this way, he will be left for Rodi.

According to the ge, Rodinei himself welcomes a way out. The full-back understands that he always acts ‘on the edge’ and that, for any mistake, he will be heavily charged by the crowd, as he has been since he was hired. That’s why he decided to give it a whirl.

Inter want Rodinei to return

And the side’s destiny may be to return to Internacional. Vagner Martins points out that both parties welcome a transfer to Beira-Rio. Rodinei believes he can repeat his good time there, while the board is worried about the polls they have been receiving for the current holder, Bustos.

Rodinei played for the Colorada team between the years 2020 to 2021, having been part of the team that was Brazilian runner-up. In general, the winger has played 52 games for the team, having scored 3 goals and providing 8 assists.

