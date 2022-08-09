Brazilian workers have more than BRL 550 MILLION forgotten; see how to consult

The Brazilian economy has not yet been able to recover from the problems faced during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the answer to this situation is appearing in the inflation present in practically all products on the market and in other retail areas.

For this reason, it is expected that Brazilians are always on the lookout for possible extra payments. However, according to the government, there are more than R$ 500 million forgotten in bank accounts.

forgotten values

Currently, Brazilians have not withdrawn R$ 562 million. These amounts refer to PIS/Pasep payments. The amount reached that amount and ended up being accumulated because it was not redeemed by the workers when it was made available, as explained by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

For people who don’t know, the Social Integration Program (PIS) is aimed at employees of private companies. Your payments are made through Caixa Econômica Federal.

The Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) is aimed at people working in the public sector. This modality has its amounts transferred by Banco do Brasil.

It is worth remembering that to receive the benefit, it is necessary to follow some requirements. The professional must, for example, have worked for at least 30 years with a formal contract during the base year.

In addition, your salary cannot exceed the mark of up to two minimum wages. The person also needs to be enrolled in the PIS/Pasep system for at least 5 years.

It is worth remembering that the maximum amount available is one minimum wage even if there are higher amounts in the Guarantee Fund.

How to consult?

There are a few ways to check if there is any balance in the Guarantee Fund. In this way, the first and easiest of them is accessing the government website dedicated exclusively to the subject about the FGTS. visit at https://www.fgts.gov.br/.

The second way to do this is using the Meu FGTS app that can be downloaded on Android: https://bit.ly/3b1DoxB or iOS: https://apple.co/31J84tJ. So just enter the CPF and look for the information in the statement.

People who have an account with Caixa Econômica can carry out the entire consultation procedure through the company’s Internet Banking system. Those who are interested in withdrawing the amount can do so through their cell phone.

However, if the payment exceeds R$ 3 thousand, it will be necessary to go in person to one of the Caixa Econômica or Banco do Brasil branches.

