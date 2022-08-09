BRL 25 billion from PIS/Pasep are waiting to be withdrawn

Caixa Econômica Federal announced that R$ 25 billion is standing still waiting for workers who contributed to the PIS/Pasep. The features are enabled for those who did not withdraw years ago.

Read more: Will PIS/Pasep 2021 be anticipated for all workers? see the forecast

You are entitled to the benefit, known as PIS/Pasep Quotascitizens who worked with a formal contract in private companies or as public servants between 1971 and 1988. Until then, the value could only be redeemed under more specific rules, such as serious illness or retirement.

However, in 2019, the “forgotten” resources had the looting released in full to the citizens of law, through a provisional measure. Despite this, few people went in search of the amount. To give you an idea, more than 10 million people can still withdraw the almost R$ 25 billion that are stopped at Caixa.

How long can the money be withdrawn?

The deadline given by the government for withdrawals is until the year 2025. If the money was not withdrawn in time, it will return definitively to the government’s coffers. To prevent the resources from being lost, the Federal Public Defender’s Office requested that Caixa notify beneficiaries entitled to the withdrawal.

“From the moment that PIS/Pasep was extinguished and all resources were migrated to the FGTS, it is up to the federal government and Caixa Econômica Federal to give citizens wide publicity about this right. That he has this deposit, he has this resource in his favor, and that he has a deadline to withdraw. Because, upon reaching the deadline, which is 2025, this money will become the property of the Union and the worker will lose the right to withdraw”, declared André Porciúncula, national defender of Human Rights.

Regarding the request, Caixa informed that it will create a new publicity campaign aimed at those who contributed PIS/Pasep on the respective dates of the rule.

How to consult and withdraw the “forgotten” PIS/Pasep?

Checking the balance can be carried out at Caixa Econômica branches, in lottery shops, in the FGTS application or in the bank’s other communication channels. Who is an account holder of the state-owned company, the credit may have been deposited automatically.

Money can be withdrawn at the self-service terminal, at lottery or Caixa Aqui correspondents, as long as the amount to be withdrawn does not exceed R$3,000. Amounts above this balance must be redeemed at bank branches, upon presentation of an official photo document.

It is important to note that if the holder has already died, the legal beneficiaries can go to a Caixa branch with the death certificate and a document proving the family ties. It can be a declaration of a dependent entitled to pension for death issued by the INSS, the judicial license designating the successor/representative or even the inventory.