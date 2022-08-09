Bruna Biancardi does not shut up, refutes rumors of alleged indirection for Neymar Jr. and send it in the can: “Talking nonsense”

The influencer and the football star took up a relationship in January of this year and since then they have been surrounded by rumors that appear in the networks.

Digital influencer Bruna Biancardi saw her name rolling on the web as an insecure girlfriend capable of sending “indirect” to her lover, football player Neymar Jr., after a publication circulated on the internet as being her own. Faced with the situation, the brunette decided to speak out and clarify that it is not an official profile and that she does not even have an account on the platform in question.

Bruna Biancardi and the soccer star took up a relationship in January of this year and since then they have been surrounded by rumors that appear on the networks, as the end of their relationship. This time the rumor was around a post on Twitter that, apparently, would be from the influencer. This Monday (8), Biancardi used his official Instagram account to counter the rumors.

That publication said: “It’s for the heads of your little friends that you lose the love of your life”, said the tweet. A screenshot of the post circulated on the net, provoking the young woman’s irritation. Through Stories, Biancardi reported not having a microblog account, as well as Facebook, using only Instagram to share her clicks and trips with her fans.

“Passing by to let you know that I don’t have a Twitter or Facebook page! This print that is going on is from a fake account, which has already been reported. Research before you go around talking nonsense (for a change)”said the athlete’s girlfriend through an image in her Stories, stating that it was a fake profile.