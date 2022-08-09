Bruno Krupp is accused of rape by more than 40 women, according to victim

The model and influencer Bruno Krupp, 25, who ran over and killed the teenager João Gabriel, in Rio de Janeiro, was accused by several women of rape. Last July, a 21-year-old girl even filed a police report. According to the program “Fantástico”, from Globeanother woman also reported that after disclosing having been sexually abused by Krupp, she received more than 40 messages from followers claiming to have been raped by him.

As the 28-year-old woman reported, the crime would have taken place six years ago. To the TV Globo, she said she was ashamed to report at the time. Now, because of everything that happened, she decided to report it. According to the victim, she received support from her followers after releasing the information, in addition to messages from other women accusing Bruno Krupp.

According to the portal UOL, the model is investigated not only for the murder of João Gabriel, in an accident that took place on July 30th. The court investigates allegations of rape and embezzlement. This Monday, the 8th, the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro did not comply with the request for habeas corpus presented by the defense of Bruno Krupp, who has been in preventive detention since Wednesday, the 3rd, and according to the GloboNewshas been in prison since last night, when he was discharged.

The accident

According to the Globe, Bruno was riding a motorcycle at high speed, at more than 150 km/h, on a road whose limit is 60 km/h. He had no license and no license plate on the vehicle. The accident happened around 11 pm on Saturday, on Avenida Lúcio Costa, an important avenue in the Barra da Tijuca and Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhoods, in the West Zone of the state capital.

The victim, João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães, 16, had a leg amputated at the time and was rescued. He even underwent surgery at the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, but he couldn’t resist.

According to the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, three days earlier, Bruno had been stopped at a traffic stop and had received a fine for not having a driver’s license and for his motorcycle is not licensed. At that moment, as he presented a qualified person, which the law requires in these cases, he was released along with the vehicle.

