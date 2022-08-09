CAIXA: see how to request a MICROCREDIT of up to BRL 3,000 through the application

Currently, Caixa Econômica Federal has a type of credit, called SIM Digital, which can be requested directly through the application. box has. The big news for this microcredit is the concession for those who have a dirty name. However, it is necessary to know which are the evaluated criteria that allow the granting of the loan.

The release of CAIXA microcredit aims to serve individuals and entrepreneurs (MEIs). According to the bank, the amounts can reach up to BRL 3 thousand. In principle, the proposal is to reach a large audience of beneficiaries with the measure.

According to information from Caixa, the loan will serve 40 million Brazilian citizens. However, it is important to note that this was a long-term estimate. In the coming months, it is estimated that 5 to 10 million people will seek Digital SIM values.

In terms of financial volume, the official calculation of the Savings Bank is to receive an amount of up to R$ 10 billion in the total operation in six months.

The data shows that more than 602 thousand people have applied for the so-called Digital SIM since the beginning of requests at the end of last March. Of these, it is estimated that more than 499 thousand are negative. We are talking, therefore, of a rate of 83% of the contracting parties. This is the vast majority of cases.

How does microcredit work?

A major differential of this new CAIXA microcredit is the interest rate. First, for individuals, the rate reaches 1.95%. On the other hand, for small entrepreneurs, the rate is 1.99%.

However, in both cases the debt can be paid in installments up to 24 installments, that is, two years.

Furthermore, it is important to note that the application procedure is also different from the individual microentrepreneur for individuals. In the first case, it is possible to request microcredit through the application box hasin the second, the request must be in person at one of Caixa’s branches.

Furthermore, when asked about the negatives adhering to microcredit, Guimarães said: “this rate of 1.95% per month on personal credit you will hardly have. This is even lower than some type of payroll. Microcredit without the guarantee fund is around 3.9% per month”.

CAIXA TEM releases MICROCREDIT of up to BRL 3,000 in August

First of all, it is important to note that the values ​​that can be withdrawn will be different.

While the MEI will be able to redeem microcredit in the amount of up to BRL 3 thousandthe individual may withdraw the amount of up to BRL 1 thousand.

The new loan is related to the SIM Digital program and is expected to have two proposals, as informed.

For physical person, the loan will be fixed in the amount of R$ 1 thousand, with a monthly interest rate of 1.95% per month and 24 months to pay. To get the amount, you won’t need a lot of bureaucracy, since the hiring can be done directly through the Caixa Tem app, just agreeing with the loan terms and waiting up to seven days for analysis.

About the MEI, the loan can be up to R$ 3 thousand, with a monthly interest rate from 1.99% per month and 24 months to pay. In this case, the interested party must go to an agency of the Cashier and it will be necessary to have at least 12 months of billing of any amount with the respective CNPJ.

Therefore, the idea is that people with the name “dirty” in the market and who have difficulties in contracting lines of credit can have access to the loan through the program. In addition, it seeks to formalize informal workers.