Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have a map inspired by the Formula 1 GP

Motorsport and CoD fans will be able to find the layout of the Formula 1 Singapore GP within Modern Warfare 2, on a map that promises to unite, between shootouts, the two universes. This weekend, the Call of Duty franchise announced a new map inspired by the race held in Marina Bay.

In social networks, accounts linked to Activision published a video of less than a minute, where the first images of the map were presented to their followers, named as “grand prix“, which is obviously inspired by the Singapore race track. In the video, it is possible to see a part of the paddock, the straight, the pitlane, in addition to the beautiful cars of the category, however, with generic team paintings.

The Call of Duty account in Brazil announced the launch in a sublime way, in reference to Oscar Piastri’s tweet denying his move to Alpine.

“We understand that, with our consent, @infinityward has announced that they have designed a Grand Prix map as part of the #MWII Beta. That’s right and the map will be available in Beta 2022. Let’s play Grand Prix at #MWII this year“, stated the text of the publication.

This Formula 1 season’s Singapore GP is scheduled for the next day october 2.

In addition to this novelty for Call of Duty: Mordern Warfare II, Activision has also confirmed during the last few days the dates when players will have definitive access to its game. The launch of the new title of the famous franchise will be on the next day october 28 for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series S|X and PRAÇA.

Beta dates and details

Also revealed by Activision, the CoD Modern Warfare 2 beta will be available to gamers in September, about a month before the game’s official launch in October. The official beta will be open to all players on the platforms where the game will be available.

Players who pre-order Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will receive an extra period of early access as a bonus. However, PlayStation players will have access to the beta for two weekends, while Xbox and PC players will have to make do with a shorter period.

Check the dates below beta in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2as revealed by Activision:

Xbox and PC

Early Access: September 22nd to 23rd

Open Beta: September 24-26

PlayStation

Early Access: September 16th to 17th

Open Beta: September 18-20

Open Beta: September 22-26

As revealed by Activision, the beta will come with full multiplayer, far beyond the normal 6 vs 6 player experience, bringing a wide variety of maps and modes for players to enjoy. Players who take advantage of the game’s trial period will also receive various rewards that can be redeemed shortly after the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

On September 15th, there will be a special broadcast that will reveal more details about the long-awaited Warzone 2.0Besides the Warzone mobile version.