Cannabidiol may be effective against anxiety in young people, study shows

+



Cannabidiol may be effective against anxiety in young people, study concludes (Photo: CBD Infos/Unsplash)

Cannabidiol (CBD), the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, may be effective in reducing the severity of symptoms and effects caused by chronic anxiety. This is the conclusion of a study by the Orygen Research Center, an Australian institution specializing in youth mental health.

know more

Published in Journal of Clinical Psychiatry On August 4, the study found that youth with treatment-resistant anxiety had an average 42.6% reduction in symptoms of the disorder after 12 weeks of CBD treatment.

The research involved 31 participants aged between 12 and 25 years with a diagnosed anxiety disorder and who did not show significant improvement after at least five sessions of cognitive-behavioral therapy.

“Young people had fewer panic attacks and were able to do things they could not do before, such as leaving home, going to school, participating in social situations, eating in restaurants, using public transport or attending appointments alone,” reports Paul Amminger, professor at Orygen, in a statement.

In Australia, cannabidiol has been approved as a treatment for children with rare forms of epilepsy and for clinical trials with children with Tourette’s syndrome, autism, among others. “Cannabidiol is not intoxicating and does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), so it does not cause changes in thinking and perception, does not get you high and is not addictive,” says Amminger.

know more

The starting dose for pilot study participants was one 200 mg capsule of cannabidiol per day; after one week, the dose was increased to 400 mg daily. Those who did not experience significant improvement in anxiety symptoms had their dosage increased in 200mg increments up to 800mg per day. All participants received biweekly therapy for 12 weeks.

Despite the promising results, the study authors consider the possibility of a placebo effect. The next step is to carry out the tests on a much larger group, from 200 to 250 young people, in order to be able to conclude if there are real benefits from the treatment.