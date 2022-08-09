Carlinhos Brown leaves ‘The Voice Brasil’; find out who will replace the singer – Zoeira

The program The Voice Brazilscheduled to premiere in November on Tuesdays and Thursdays on TV Globo, is full of changes. In addition to Fátima Bernardes as new presenter in this 11th season, the panel of judges will also have something new.

Carlinhos Brown, who made nine of the ten years of the program, will no longer be part of the attraction. To join the technical team, Gaby Amarantos joins Lulu Santos, Michel Teló and Iza.

Photograph: Globe

Gaby has already participated in The Voice Brasil in 2013, as assistant coach to Lulu Santos in the battles phase, and was coach of the 2021 edition of The Voice Kids.

premiere of Fatima

Fátima Bernardes takes charge of The Voice Brasil and commented on the expectations of presenting a reality show for the first time:

“I am very excited and looking forward to the start of my first season on The Voice Brasil. A program that already lives in the hearts of Brazilians. Also very happy to be back with Gaby Amarantos, Iza, Lulu Santos and Michel Teló with whom I had many ‘encounters'”, declared Fátima.

Thais Fersoza commands the backstage

Another novelty of the program is the arrival of Thais Fersoza. The presenter, who debuted on The Voice+ this year, will lead behind the scenes of The Voice Brasil for the first time.

“I am very happy, feeling very honored. It was very special for me to return to Globo, a station that has always welcomed me with the greatest affection as an actress and, now, as a presenter, this time at a different time, on different days and with a new audience”, celebrated the actress.