Cátia Fonseca opens her heart and reveals that she received an alert when doing medical follow-up: “It’s not a joke”

Presenter commented on what she heard from her doctor about the rich of people who were infected having sequels from Covid-19

Presenter Cátia Fonseca, who commands “O Melhor da Tarde”, at Band, opened her heart during the edition of the program this Monday (08) and revealed to the public that she received an alert from her doctor after recently performing a battery of exams. In June of this year, Cátia tested Covid-19 and had to stay away from the studios during her recovery.

That afternoon, when the attraction was talking about the health status of actress Suzana Vieira, hospitalized to treat sequelae of Covid-19, the presenter commented on what she heard from her doctor about the rich of people who were infected having consequences of the disease. Cátia spoke about the high rate of people who have sequelae.

“I went for a battery of tests on Friday. And the cardiologist who did the exercise test on me, we were talking about it, about the sequel of Covid. She said that she works at a hospital that is a reference in cardiology”, started the presenter about the conversation with the doctor. And she continued: “She said that seventy percent of people who caught Covid, even weak and even without symptoms, can have consequences and sequelae in the heart and other organs with Covid. And that science is still discovering this and the intensity of it in each person.”revealed the presenter.

“So we have to be very careful. Even if we say: ‘Ah, but my Covid was weak. Because I told her ‘I keep turning and moving, I get allergic, since I had Covid’. My Covid was weak! So for me, the allergy started, because I’m already more allergic. We have to be very smart about this, see! It’s not a joke, people!”warned Katia.