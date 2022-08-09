Catia Fonseca vents about post-Covid sequels

During the Best of the Afternoon this Monday (8), Catia Fonseca warned about the complications she was left with after going through Covid-19, in June this year. The presenter of the Band vented about a conversation she had with her doctor, during a visit to the cardiologist. The communicator reflected on the matter when she updated the health status of Susana Vieira, who was hospitalized last weekend for sequelae of Covid-19.

continues after advertising

“I went to do a battery of tests on Friday. And the cardiologist who did the exercise test on me, we were talking about it, about the sequel of Covid. She said that she works in a hospital that is a cardiology reference. She said that 70% of people who got Covid, even weak and even without symptoms, can have consequences and sequelae in the heart and other organs with Covid. And that science is still discovering this and the intensity of it in each person “, he told in the Best of the Afternoon.

continues after advertising

“We have to be very careful. Even if we say: ‘Oh, but my Covid was weak’. Because I told her ‘I keep turning and moving, I get allergic, since I had Covid ‘. My Covid was weak! So for me, it started the allergy, because I’m already more allergic. We have to be very smart about it, see! It’s not a joke, people!” Catia Fonseca

Watch:

Catia Fonseca tests positive for Covid-19

Catia Fonseca was diagnosed with Covid-19 in early June. Due to the illness, the presenter had to leave the studio of her program at Band, reassuming the post after seven days. During that time, she commanded the house lure, with no more serious symptoms.

“I’m outraged (laughs). I’m not feeling anything at all, thank God! Just my rhinitis, but it was already attacked before the trip we took to Bariloche. At this time of year I always feel like this”, she said at the time after the diagnosis.