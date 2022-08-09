Chamber of TCU condemns Dallagnol, Janot and prosecutor to return money with daily and tickets | Policy

The case has been investigated since 2020 by the court, and the report by Minister Bruno Dantas was approved this Tuesday by 4 votes to zero. Another seven prosecutors were exonerated.

For Dantas and the deputy attorney-general of the Public Ministry of Accounts, Lucas Furtado, there were irregularities in the payment of daily rates and tickets due to the damage to public coffers. The reimbursement must be BRL 2.8 million.

The decision can be appealed. Wanted by g1, Janot and Dallagnol have already informed that they will appeal. g1 was unable to contact Romão until the last update of this report.

The ministers of the Second Chamber concluded that the task force model adopted by Lava Jato was uneconomical, that is, caused damage to public coffers by allowing the “disproportionate” and “unrestricted” payment of per diems, tickets and gratuities to attorneys.

For the ministers, there were also offenses to the principle of impersonality, due to the absence of technical criteria that justified the choice of attorneys who would integrate the operation, in addition to the model being beneficial and profitable to the participants.

By decision of the Second Chamber:

Rodrigo Janot was convicted of authorizing the creation of the task force;

Deltan Dallagnol was convicted of having participated in the design of the model chosen by the task force and in the choice of members;

João Vicente Beraldo Romão was convicted of having requested the formation of the task force.

Another seven prosecutors who worked on the Lava Jato task force in Curitiba said they received the money in good faith and were exonerated because the ministers accepted their arguments.

The rapporteur of the case, Minister Bruno Dantas said that the task force model instituted by Lava Jato led to the “excessive” payment of daily rates and without the “due reasoning and analysis of legal and more economical alternatives”.

Dantas stated that options that could be more economical were not even evaluated, such as choosing prosecutors who already worked in Curitiba or acting in the form of a Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (GAECO).

The minister also said that the task force model is an exceptional practice, which should not have been used for seven years, causing damage to public coffers.

“The circumstances indicate a deliberate act of looting public coffers for private benefit”, argued the rapporteur, who was accompanied by the other ministers of the Second Chamber.

Technical area recommended archiving

Tuesday’s decision diverges from the opinion of the technical area of ​​the court, which concluded that there were no irregularities and recommended the shelving of the case.

The court’s auditors argue that the formation of task force groups was considered, at the time, the “best system for criminal prosecution and combating criminal organizations” and that “its operation followed the rites and rules in force at the time”.

They also said that whatever option was chosen to make the Lava Jato operation viable, there would be a cost.

Prosecutor Rodrigo Medeiros de Lima, representative of the Public Ministry with the TCU in the process, followed the conclusions of the technical area of ​​the TCU.

“The collaboration with the FTLJ [Força-Tarefa da Lava Jato] through temporary capacity or through temporary displacements and the payment of per diems and air tickets was not the result of the choice of the MPF members [Ministério Público Federal] participants, but the convenience of the service and eventual regulatory impossibilities”, he said.

Lima also requested that the case be judged in the plenary of the Court, a request that was not answered by the rapporteur, Minister Bruno Dantas.

Dallagnol, Janot and Romão can present two types of appeal:

reconsideration feature: in which a reassessment of the merits of the decision is requested;

in which a reassessment of the merits of the decision is requested; declaration embargoes: that is asked to clarify doubts about the meaning of the decision.

Both appeals have suspensive effect. That is, if accepted, they suspend the application of penalties until the TCU plenary takes a decision.

In a statement, Deltan Dallagnol’s adviser stated that there is persecution. “The ministers’ decision disregards the opinion of 14 technical manifestations from 5 different institutions […] which endorsed the performance of Lava Jato and the payments made. All this with the aim of persecuting former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol and sending a clear message to all those fighting corruption and impunity for the powerful,” the statement reads.

When contacted, the Communications Department of the Federal Court of Auditors informed that it is not up to the Court to draw up a list of persons considered ineligible.

Dallagnol joined Podemos last year. Party members expect him to run for federal deputy.

“In an election year, the role of the TCU is limited to sending to the Superior Electoral Court the list of individuals who had their accounts judged irregular in the last eight years prior to the election”, informed the TCU.

Also according to the TCU, only those people who have had accounts deemed irregular, from which there is no longer room for appeal, are included in the list.