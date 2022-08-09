Check out the probable lineup of Corinthians to face Flamengo at Maracan

Corinthians should have a team with three defensive midfielders and a pair of young defenders on Tuesday night, against Flamengo, at the Maracanã stadium. The official lineup will be released just one hour before the match, scheduled for 21:30 (Brasília time).

According to the calculation of Mine HelmVítor Pereira must send a team to the field with Cassius; Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Roni and Fausto Vera; Adson, William and Yuri Alberto.

The presence of Willian as a starter can be seen as the main novelty of the formation. The number 10 missed the first game between the teams last week because of tendinitis in his right thigh.

This would be the first time under the command of the Portuguese that Timão would enter the field with Méndez and Raul Gustavo in the defense duo, leaving the experienced Gil and Balbuena on the bench.

In midfield, VP would leave his two point guards only as an option, relegating Renato Augusto and Giuliano to the condition of options for a young trio – average of 22 years old.

Timão needs to at least return the score of two goals difference to take the decision to penalties. A triumph by three or more goals difference gives the spot in normal time.

