Check the horoscope for all signs this Tuesday, 09

This Tuesday, the 9th, dawns full of desire! The day dedicated to the god of war, Mars, since the ancient Chaldean magicians, arrives more conquering than welcoming. Taking shape in the sign of Capricorn, the Crescent moon sends a warning: heaven is more for daring than for lack. And it evokes more attitude than approval from others.

However, it is worth remembering that, with so much strength and autonomy, the chances of going too thirsty to the pot are also accentuated. So beware! All this complexity in the sky is due to the intense aspects formed by Uranus, Mars and North Node. Now, add to all this the opposition between Venusruling planet of attraction and relationships, and the deep Pluto, ruler of sexuality and the unconscious. In practice, this opposition can reveal possible conflicts between love and the desire to relate to sex and the desire to conquer.

But it’s not all bad for relationships. In fact, quite the opposite. The bright planet Venus is currently in harmony with Mars and Neptune, evoking more compassionate collective relationships while also calling for innovation. So how can we understand what this opposition to Pluto adds to the reflection on the art of relating? Well, perhaps what it conveys most is a very Freudian message. For not always what we most desire is conscious. And often our feelings conflict with sexual issues.

For Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, the entire unconscious would be formed by unresolved issues, as if we were constantly sweeping unfulfilled desires and traumatic issues under the rug. And that’s where Pluto shows his strength. Discovered at the beginning of the 20th century, a period that marked the beginning of what we call modern physics, this little planet has a lot of story to tell.

This remarkable little Solar system – later scientifically demoted to dwarf planet, given its low mass, irregular orbit and tiny dimensions – had astrological symbolism attributed to two areas of knowledge that are full of taboos and quite difficult to study: particle physics and human sexuality . Well, Pluto is not really for beginners. And it requires much more than amateurs.

So, this Tuesday, it’s good to know how to dose things. You wish? So, go ahead with grace. But don’t want to deny what needs to be faced head on. And most important of all: remember that the Capricorn Crescent Moon is extremely responsible for his actions. Oh, and she has an appointment with Pluto the very next day, Wednesday, the 10th… So, take care of what you love and manifest your desires with conscience. Here’s the tip!

Watch: with just over 90% of the body illuminated, the Crescent Moon will be to the East after sunset. SunAmid Sagittarius constellation. Moving westward, the queen of the night will be visible until after 5am on Wednesday the 10th, when she will be below the horizon. During this period, our natural satellite will be among the stars on the back of the archer’s body, who is half man and half horse and also at the same longitude as Sheliakthe star Beta gives Lyra constellation.

Aries: know how to have a sense of priority and think long term, Aries. The moment calls for more planning and exercise of your autonomy.

Bull: be flexible and open to changes of opinion, Taurus. It is important that you keep an open mind to new insights.

Twins: share important issues with those close to you, Gemini. It’s time to understand between the lines and include others in your decisions.

Cancer: know how to act in partnership and avoid measuring forces with people, Cancer. The moment calls for more balance.

Lion: the day promises to be busy, leonine, but you still have to take care of your most personal issues. Don’t leave your health aside.

Virgin: be judicious and at the same time open to your surroundings, Virgo. It is important that you use creativity and exchange with people.

Lb: be closer and have more flexibility to deal with family, Libra. The moment calls for more attention and less demands on people.

Scorpion: be flexible and don’t try to impose your opinions on others, Scorpio. The moment calls for more dialogue and understanding.

Sagittarius: invest your resources and organize your finances, Sagittarius. It is important not to waste and focus on your projects.

Capricorn: start new initiatives, but being more aware of the past, Capricorn. Embrace the new based on the experiences you’ve had.

Aquarium: pay attention to your spirituality, Aquarius. Even if the day is very busy, take some time to meditate and review intimate issues.

Fish: Be aware of what’s going on around you, Pisces. You have to be open to a variety of people, but without exposing yourself too much.