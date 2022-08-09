Chinese Embassy Publishes Anti-Catholic Caricature Over Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan

PARIS, 08 Aug. 22 / 02:51 pm (ACI).- The Chinese Embassy in France tweeted a political cartoon with an apparently anti-Catholic message on the day of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

The image, created by Wuheqilin, a Chinese artist and propagandist, shows an emaciated, hooded, witch-like woman crowned with stars, like the Virgin Mary, jumping out of a daycare window, trying to pull a baby out of the crib.

A muscular man holding a hammer, an obvious symbol of communism, watches the scene.

The woman portrays the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, as indicated in the text that accompanies the image, with the hashtags #Taiwan and #Pelosivisit.

The tweet also includes the image’s caption in Chinese: “Mary the Baby Stealer”.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking Catholic in American politics, after President Joe Biden.

His Tuesday visit to the island of Taiwan represented the highest-profile visit by a US politician in decades to the island that claims to be home to the real China and refuses to recognize the Beijing government. Communist China considers Taiwan just a rebellious province of the country.

The Chinese nationalist government defeated by the communists of Mao Zedong in 1949, fled to Taiwan and since then the impasse persists. Until the 1970s, the US recognized Taiwan as the legitimate government of China.

English text at the top of the tweeted image reads: “Nobody likes war, but no parent would allow someone to steal their child.” The image also shows a map of China on the wall, and a picture of a frog on the baby’s head.

In an opinion piece for UCA Newstheologian and cultural anthropologist Michel Chambon said there is precedent for the image of a frog, which is used in China as an insult to the people of Taiwan.

He also said the caricature depicts Pelosi as “a witch who wants to steal Taiwan from her motherland”.

Benedict Rogers, a British human rights advocate who studies the situation in China, said the image was “shockingly gross, sacrilegious and deeply offensive to Catholics and many Christians of other traditions around the world”.

“It is an example of the Chinese Communist Party regime at its most brutal, depraved, disgusting and inhumane,” Rogers said, speaking to CNA, the English-language agency of the ACI group.

“This indicates what those of us who follow China have known for a long time: the Chinese Communist Party regime’s total hostility towards religion,” he said.

“In recent years, we have seen an intensifying persecution of Christians, including Catholics, and a severe crackdown on religious freedom as a whole,” he added.

Michel Chambon said the Holy See remains one of the few entities of “global importance” that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

“For Chinese propagandists with persecution syndromes, merging American politics with global Catholicism is an easy step,” Chambon wrote in UCA News.

Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye referred to Pelosi’s visit as an “unnecessary provocation”, saying that once China achieves its stated goal of establishing control over Taiwan, it will begin a process of “re-educating” the population. of the island, according to Newsweek.

This seems to imply a process similar to what is now taking place in Xinjiang, in which millions of Uighur Muslims have been imprisoned in recent years in “re-education” camps and forcibly assimilated into Chinese culture.

China has been carrying out military exercises this week, including launching large-scale missiles into the sea around Taiwan, on the occasion of Pelosi’s visit.

Chambon said the tweeted image “is not only offensive, but indicates a possible return to early communist ideology that could harm many.”

He explained that another meaning that can be given to the image can be traced back to a “myth” propagated by the government in the 1950s, that “Catholic orphanages were factories to steal and kill Chinese babies”.

The Chinese Communist Party currently in power is officially atheist, and believers of all religions have faced persecution in China for years.

The Catholic Church in China is divided between the “underground” Catholic Church, which is persecuted, and the government-controlled Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association.

In 2018, the Holy See signed an interim agreement with China on the appointment of bishops. The aim would be to unite the “official” Church and the Church faithful to Rome. Despite the agreement, the persecution of the underground Church continued and, according to some, intensified.

Hong Kong’s bishop emeritus, 90-year-old Cardinal Joseph Zen, a critic of the Holy See-China deal, will face trial in September along with four other prominent democracy advocates.

The US does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but it does have what its State Department calls “a solid unofficial relationship”, including trade ties.

For years, the US operated under a “one China policy” to avoid angering the Chinese government. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the visit was not a sign that the country’s policy toward Taiwan had changed.

Rogers, who is a strong critic of the Holy See’s 2018 agreement with China on the appointment of bishops, opined that the Chinese government’s clear animosity toward Catholicism, long known but fully displayed in the cartoon, gives “more a reason for the Holy See to rethink its relationship with Beijing.”

Pope Francis said he expects the Holy See’s agreement with China on the appointment of Catholic bishops to be renewed for a second two-year term in October 2022.

“As the deadline to renew the agreement with Beijing approaches, the Vatican should consider suspending the agreement in light of the Uighur genocide, dismantling Hong Kong’s liberties, arresting the 90-year-old Hong Kong cardinal, Joseph Zen, the severe persecution of Christians in China and now this blatant insult to Catholics around the world,” Rogers told CNA.

