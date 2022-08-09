Chinese exports grow faster than expected in July – 07/08/2022

By Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports grew faster than expected in July, providing an encouraging boost to the economy as it struggles to recover from a Covid-19-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to hurt shipments in the US. next months.

Exports rose 18% in July from a year earlier, the fastest pace this year, official customs data showed on Sunday, compared with an increase of 17.9% in June and beating analysts’ expectations. up 15%.

“China’s export growth surprised again on the positive side. (It) continues to help the Chinese economy through a difficult year as domestic demand remains weak,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

However, many analysts expect exports to lose steam as the global economy looks increasingly headed for a serious downturn, affected by rising prices and interest rates.

Imports last month, however, were again weaker than expected, suggesting that domestic demand remains weak. Imports rose 2.3% year-on-year, up from a 1% increase in June and a 3.7% increase forecast.

“Despite an increase in domestic demand amid the loosening of Covid control measures, weak performance on the production side has hampered imports,” said Xu Shuzheng, a researcher at CITIC Securities, adding that Covid outbreaks could hamper the recovery. of the economy.

Crude oil imports in July were down 9.5% year-on-year as demand for fuel recovered more slowly than expected due to further virus outbreaks.

The volume of imported integrated circuits – a major Chinese import – fell 19.6% year-on-year in July, according to Reuters calculations.

This could be an additional red flag for exports, as a significant amount of the country’s imports are components of goods that are re-exported.

China posted a record $101.26 billion trade surplus last month, well above the $90.0 billion surplus that analysts had expected.