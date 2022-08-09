Company is looking for a person to ‘SLEEP’ at work; salary of R$ 5 thousand

It may seem strange, but a company has opened a vacancy in Brazil for the position of “sleep specialist“. You didn’t read it wrong. the startup Emma Mattresses is offering a salary of BRL 5,000 for the contractor to test and use all products sent by the brand. That is, the person will be paid to sleep.

In addition to enjoying all the products in the catalogue, the professional must also publish their experiences and opinions on social networks at least once a week, depending on the duration of the contract.

Requirements to apply for the position of “Sleep Specialist”

Those interested in applying for the vacancy do not need to be in the health area or sleep scholars. Required requirements include:

Be Brazilian;

Be over 18 years old;

Be very creative;

Frequently use social networks;

Sleep habitually at least 8 hours a day.

How to apply for Emma Colchões?

Those who wish to participate in the selection must complete the application form and record a presentation video. In it, the candidate must explain why he should be chosen to become a sleep specialist for Emma.

There are rules on how to record the video, which must be vertical (portrait format), in addition to having a minimum duration of 1 minute and a maximum of 1 minute and 30 seconds. Registration takes place until August 21 through the company page, on the trampos website.