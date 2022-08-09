Company opens vacancy for “sleep specialist”, with salary of R$ 5 thousand

+



how much do you like to sleep? Could you make a profession out of it? If the answer is yes, you can now apply for a vacancy advertised by the company Emma Mattresses: “sleep specialist”. To apply, you must be Brazilian, over 18 years old, creative, frequent user of social networks and love to sleep. It is not necessary to be from the health or sleep scholar. The salary? BRL 5 thousand.

Company will pay BRL 5,000 in salary to “sleep specialist” (Photo: Pexels)

“We believe that a great day starts with a good night’s sleep, so we are dedicated to developing the best solutions and technologies capable of recharging the necessary energy that everyone needs to achieve the best version of themselves. Basically, a good night’s sleep is transformative and we can prove it”, says Caio Abibe, country manager of Emma Colchões in Brazil, in a statement.

know more

In addition to testing all the company’s mattresses, the chosen one will be responsible for posting experiences and opinions on social media at least once a week throughout the three-month contract.

To apply, you must submit a video to this link, by August 21, answering the following question: “Why should I be chosen to be a sleep specialist by Emma?”. The video must be recorded vertically and be at least 1 minute and 30 seconds long.

Emma Colchões was founded in 2013 in Germany by Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller. Present in more than 30 countries, the company earned 645 million euros (R$ 3.3 billion, at the current price) in 2021, a growth of 59% compared to the previous year.

know more