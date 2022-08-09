Company opens vacancy for “sleep specialist” with salary of R$ 5 thousand

Are you one of those who love to sleep without waking up and love a nap at any time of the day? Could you make this a profession? If your answer is YES, you can apply for a vacancy advertised by Emma Mattresses “sleep specialist”.

According to the website Pequenas Empresas & Grandes Negócios, to apply, you must be Brazilian, over 18 years old, creative, a frequent user of social networks and love to sleep.

It is not necessary to be in the health area or sleep expert. The salary for the position is R$ 5 thousand.

“We believe that a great day starts with a good night’s sleep, so we are dedicated to developing the best solutions and technologies capable of recharging the necessary energy that everyone needs to achieve the best version of themselves. Basically, a good night’s sleep is transformative and we can prove it”, says Caio Abibe, country manager of Emma Colchões in Brazil, in a statement.

In addition to testing all the company’s mattresses, the chosen person will be responsible for posting experiences and opinions on social media at least once a week throughout the three-month contract.

To apply, you must submit a video (Click here) until August 21st by answering the question “Why should I be chosen to be a sleep specialist by Emma?”. The video must be recorded vertically and be at least one minute and 30 seconds long.

The company was founded in 2013 in Germany and is present in more than 30 countries.