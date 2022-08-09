Consul arrested for husband’s death contacted couple’s friend: ‘Infartou’

reproduction Uwe Herbert Hahn, German consul, explains to police how husband died

In a statement given at the 14th DP (Leblon), secretary Valéria Teixeira de Castro stated that, around 1 am on Saturday, the 6th, she received a message from the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn about what had happened to her husband, the Belgian Walter Henri Maximillen Biot, in a penthouse in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio. According to the strangers’ friend, he wrote: “Walter is dead. He had a heart attack,” in a text sent by the WhatsApp app. The next day, the diplomat, caught red-handed as a suspect in the murder, told her that his companion had felt sick, ran towards the apartment’s balcony and fell to the floor.

At the police station, Valéria reported having viewed the message around 3 am, but having only contacted Uwe during the morning, when she called the consul. In the phone call, the secretary said that the friend was crying a lot and reiterated that Walter had died as a result of a heart attack. She then said that she had offered to meet him, in order to keep him company, and went to the property, on Rua Nascimento Silva.

Upon arriving at the scene, the consul was walking the couple’s dog when they hugged each other and went to the apartment’s kitchen. Valéria says she prepared a breakfast, with coffee, bread, cheese and fruit for her friend and then he began to narrate the details of the previous night: he said that his companion had felt sick, ran towards the balcony and fell down.

The secretary, Uwe reported seeing the dog licking a stain of Walter’s blood and then took a bucket of water and detergent to perform a superficial cleaning of the place in order to avoid contact with the animal. Valéria said that she had guided the German consul to go to the Instituto Medico-Legal (IML) to request the release of her husband’s body and proceed with the necessary procedures for the Belgian’s burial.

According to Civil Police investigations, the German consul informed Samu’s doctor that her husband felt sick and fell to the ground. At the time, the doctor responsible for the care believed that the man might have had a sudden illness, but he did not want to certify the death and the body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), in the center of the city, where it underwent an autopsy examination. .

The coroner’s report Reginaldo Franklin Pereira attests that Henri Maximillen Biot died of subarachnoid hemorrhage (blood leakage between the brain and the tissue), cranial contusion and traumatic brain injury, caused by a blunt force. The document points out that the corpse has more than 30 injuries, such as bruises, abrasions and other types of injuries, spread across regions such as arms, legs, trunk and head. In the couple’s apartment, police officers from the 14th DP found furniture in disarray and blood stains on the floor and in an armchair.

A video obtained by O GLOBE shows Uwe’s explanation of Walter’s death. In the images, the foreigner says to delegate Camila Lourenço, assistant to my 14th DP, that her companion was drunk when he tripped on the rug and fell to the floor, between the living room and the balcony of the property. The diplomat was sent to the José Frederico Marques Public Jail, in Benfica, in the North Zone of the city, where he underwent a custody hearing in which his preventive detention for the crime was decreed.

Get in on

Last Second channel on Telegram



and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.