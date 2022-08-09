Copom minutes, inflation and more: Find out what can affect investments – 08/09/2022

Watch today’s market highlights live, with analysis from PagBank’s Research experts, and prepare to invest better.

-Global stocks operate without a defined trend, with American futures rising while European stocks are between gains and losses this Tuesday (9). The same happened with the Asian stock exchanges, which are already closed. Investors are awaiting the release of the US Consumer Inflation Index (CPI) for July, to give more clarity on the next step that the FED (Federal Reserve) will take in terms of interest rates to fight inflation. The market is still waiting for more corporate results today.

– Here, the release of the Copom Minutes (Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank) and the broad consumer price index (IPCA) are highlights.

– More disclosures of the results of companies for the second quarter of 2022 are also expected. In addition, investors should reflect the numbers already released yesterday, after the market close, of BTG Pactual (BPAC11), Itaú (ITUB4) among others