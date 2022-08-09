Corinthians lineup: Willian participates in the last training session to face Flamengo | Corinthians

On Monday afternoon, Corinthians finalized the preparation for the duel against Flamengo, on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at Maracanã, in a game that defines who qualifies for the Libertadores semifinals. In the first leg, in São Paulo, Flamengo won 2-0.

The cast travels to Rio de Janeiro this afternoon.

And after counting on the return of Renato Augusto in the 1-1 draw with Avaí in Ressacada, on Saturday, Timão should put Willian on the field in the decision. He progressed well in the treatment of tendinitis in the right thigh that took him out of the first leg and the match in Florianópolis.

The player appears in one of the training photos that were released by the club.

From Vitor Pereira’s squad in Florianópolis and from the coach’s answers at the press conference, it is possible to imagine a team with Cássio, Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Willian (Róger Guedes), Gustavo Mosquito (Adson) and Yuri Alberto.

This Monday, coach Vítor Pereira promoted a ball possession activity in a reduced field and tactical positioning. At the end of the activities, the players repeated offensive and defensive dead ball collections, in addition to finishing. The official note does not mention whether there were penalty shootouts.

Goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, recovered from Covid, should be available again. He will travel to be Cássio’s option, as well as Matheus Donelli. Adson and Raul, spared against Avaí, appear in images released on social networks and should be related.

