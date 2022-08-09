Corinthians receives a promise from Conmebol for fans to see 100% of the game at Maracan

Corinthians received a promise from Conmebol that its fans will be able to follow the entire duel against Flamengo, on Tuesday night, at the Maracanã stadium. The appointment, which starts at 21:30 (Brasília time), is valid for the return of the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores da América.

Both clubs involved in the dispute and the entity itself met on Monday, when Corinthians made an appeal for a greater effort in the procedure for Fiel to enter the place of the match. The reason was mainly what happened at Bombonera, both in the group stage and in the knockout stage. The information is from Gazette sports.

Mainly on the first visit to Argentina, Timão saw its fans being placed in bad conditions in the stands of the Boca stadium, in addition to a good part only having managed to enter the halftime of the duel. The idea is, in Maracanã, to anticipate the opening of the gates and to speed up the entrance, mainly of the caravans of organized supporters.

It was decided that the perimeter of the stadium will be isolated on the visitors’ side from 5:30 pm and that, an hour later, fans will be allowed to enter the stands. Fiel will enter through gate B, as is the custom in games against Flamengo.

The request is still for anyone who travels to the venue privately to the stadium, either by car or public transport, to arrive between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm to assist in this entry procedure.

About 4,000 tickets were donated to Corinthians fans in the match, with sales quickly sold out in the Fiel Torcedor system, according to the club. The load was the same given to Flamengo players in the first leg, at Neo QuímicaArena, despite the large difference in capacity between the stadiums (78,000 to 48,000).

See more at: Libertadores da Amrica, Corinthians fans, Organized fans and Corinthians x Flamengo.