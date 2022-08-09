Corinthians wants to trade midfielder Mateus Vital

O Corinthians intends to trade midfielder Mateus Vital in this transfer window. The fact that the player has not yet been listed by coach Vítor Pereira since he returned from loan is linked to the fact that the club is waiting for proposals from the 24-year-old athlete.

Corinthians’ intention is to negotiate Vital permanently or lend him without having to pay salary costs. The midfielder has a contract with Timão until the end of 2023 and played for Panathinaikos in the 2021/2022 season.

Coming from Vasco, Vital was acquired by Corinthians in 2018 for R$6.8 million. The player came to stand out in the 2020 season with coach Vagner Mancini, but he never really established himself at Timão.

In Greece, Vital participated in 40 matches and scored three goals. While he doesn’t solve his future, the midfielder trains normally at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava.

The Brazilian transfer window closes on the 15th (Monday).

