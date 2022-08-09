Covid outbreak causes confinement of 80,000 tourists in Chinese city – 08/08/2022

BEIJING, Aug 8 (EFE).- The tourist resort of Sanya, on the island of Hainan, China, has imposed movement restrictions on its residents and about 80,000 tourists since last Saturday, when an outbreak of covid-19 was declared. in its territory.

Local authorities decided to take these measures after a steady increase in cases of the disease. By Friday, 24 had been confirmed, and the next day the number reached 127.

Since the beginning of this month – the peak of the tourist season in Sanya – 983 cases have been reported, resulting in the cancellation of all flights and train travel out of town.

Tourists who want to leave the region must test negative for Covid-19 in five PCR tests carried out within a seven-day period, according to the authorities.

At the city’s airport, hundreds of people tried unsuccessfully to get flights home, many worried about delaying their children’s return to school.

Other tourists complained about the cost of staying longer in the city. Therefore, at the behest of the authorities, hotels had to halve their rate prices during the period of confinement.

China has maintained a strict zero-tolerance policy against the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, implementing lockdowns, mass testing and, in some cases, the near-total closure of its borders. EFE