Cruzeiro has a star from the 22nd round and five other highlights in the selection; Look

photo: Cruise / Publicity Bruno Rodrigues (right), striker for Cruzeiro, was elected the star of the 22nd round of Serie B

Isolated leader of Serie B, Cruzeiro again dominated the selection of the competition round. Due to the victory over Tombense by 2 to 0, this Saturday (6), at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, the celestial team had six highlights among the selected ones. In addition, striker Bruno Rodrigues was elected the best player of the 22nd round.

Among those selected, Raposa had defender Eduardo Brock; left-back Matheus Bidu (an assist); midfielder Filipe Machado; midfielder Daniel Júnior (he scored a goal and provided an assist); and striker Bruno Rodrigues (scored a goal). Paulo Pezzolano was elected coach of the round.

Voting is done in a popular way on the official Twitter profile of Série B of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to the celestial players, athletes from Vasco, Grêmio, Sampaio Corrêa and Sport appeared in the selection.

Check out the Selection of the 22nd round of Serie B:

Thiago Rodrigues (Vasco); Matheusinho (Sampaio Corrêa); Anderson Conceição (Vasco); Eduardo Brock (Cruise), Matheus Bidu (Cruise); Filipe Machado (Cruzeiro), Villasanti (Grêmio), Biel (Grêmio), Daniel Júnior (Cruzeiro); Bruno Rodrigues (Cruise) and Vagner Love (Sport). Coach: Paulo Pezzolano.

See the results of the 22nd round of Serie B games: