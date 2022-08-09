Cruzeiro loses Stênio due to injury and takes 21 players to a duel with Londrina; see probable team | cruise

Paulo Pezzolano will take 21 players to Cruzeiro’s duel with Londrina, this Tuesday, in the interior of Paraná. The delegation embarks on Monday afternoon, still without Rafa Silva and Willian Oliveira, in transition, and with Stênio’s discharge.

On Monday morning, the club reported that the striker suffered a dislocation in his right shoulder, during training this Sunday. Stênio underwent tests to assess the severity of the injury, but he is certain to be low for the next rounds of Serie B.

It is worth remembering that in 2020, the boy had a serious injury to his left shoulder, requiring surgery. At the time, he had a ligament rupture, being out of action for almost five months. The striker even underwent a muscle strengthening on the spot.

1 of 3 Forward Stênio will be out due to a right shoulder injury — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Striker Stênio will be out due to a right shoulder injury — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

The current injury comes at a time when Stênio was trying to gain space with Paulo Pezzolano, after returning from loan to Torino, from Italy. The striker scored the first goal as a professional, against Bahia, and started against Brusque.

On the list for the match, the young Ageu receives one more opportunity to be with the squad. Striker Breno, in turn, leaves the list. He and Stênio are the only differences in relation to the athletes available against Tombense.

Pezzolano will have the possibility of keeping the starting lineup, but the tendency is for changes, depending on the proximity to the last game. Edu should return in Luvannor’s place, and Pablo Siles is also a possibility for the midfield.

The likely team has: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado (Pablo Siles), Neto Moura, Matheus Bidu, Daniel Jr. and Chay; Bruno Rodrigues and Ed.

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita Sides: Romulo and Matheus Bidu

Romulo and Matheus Bidu Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Luís Felipe, Wagner Leonardo and Zé Ivaldo

Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Luís Felipe, Wagner Leonardo and Zé Ivaldo Socks: Ageu, Chay, Daniel Jr., Canesin, Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles and Pedro Castro

Ageu, Chay, Daniel Jr., Canesin, Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles and Pedro Castro Attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Luvannor and Rodolfo