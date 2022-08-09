Cruzeiro surpasses 400 thousand fans in Serie B; see audience ranking

In the triumph over Tombense, in Mineiro, Cruzeiro registered its fifth largest audience in the Second Division: 42,274 people present. The income was the sixth largest: R$ 1,264,718.00.
So far, Cruzeiro has, by far, the largest average audience in Series B: 38,701 fans for presentation at home.
Vasco da Gama, in fourth place, with 39 points, is the second club that took fans to the stadiums in this Series B: 309,105, in 12 games. The Maltese Cross average of 25,758 people per match as home team.
Bahia, vice-leader, with 40 points, is close to Vasco in number of fans in Serie B. In all, Tricolor de Ao took 307,532 people to the field, in 12 games as home team, and has an average of 25,627 fans inside House.
Third place in Serie B, with 40 points, and owner of one of the biggest fans in the country, Grmio disappoints in the presence of the public. Tricolor Gacho was the fourth that most took fans to the field: 219,807 people in ten games. The average of 21,980 fans, well below Cruzeiro.
Sport, in seventh place, with 31 points, closes the top 5 of the clubs that most took fans to the field in this Series B. Leo gathered 141,874 people in its 11 games as home team, with an average of 12,897 in the Second Division.
Total attendance of clubs and media in Serie B
Up to the 22nd round
cruise
Total public as principal: 425,716 (11 games)
Audience average: 38,701 fans
2nd round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Brusque – 19,115
4th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Londrina – 14,074
6th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Grmio – 21,831
8th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra – 58,397
11th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB – 42,004
13th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – 58,076
15th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Sport – 39,032
16th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Vila Nova-GO – 34,957
18th round – Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 46,890
20th round – Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia – 49,066
21st round – Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense – 42,274
Vasco
Total public as principal: 309,105 (12 games)
Audience average: 25,758 fans
Bahia
Total public as principal: 307,532 (12 games)
Audience average: 25,627 fans
guild
Total public as principal: 219,807 (10 games)
Audience average: 21,980 fans
sport
Total public as principal: 141,874 (11 games)
audience average: 12,897 fans
Largest Serie B audiences
Up to the 22nd round
Vasco has the two largest audiences in Serie B. In the games against Cruzeiro and Sport, the Rio de Janeiro club surpassed the 60,000 mark at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro.
Cruzeiro contributed with six of the ten largest audiences of the competition. The biggest was the 2-0 victory over Sampaio Corra, in Mineiro, for the eighth round, on May 22. On that occasion, the Gigante da Pampulha received 58,397 people.
- Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro (Maracan) – 63,609 fans
- Vasco 0 x 0 Sport (Maracan) 60,601 fans
- Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Mineiro) – 58,397 fans
- Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Ponte Preta (Mineiro) – 58,076 fans
- Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bahia (Mineiro) – 49,066 fans
- Cruzeiro 2 x 1 Novorizontino (Mineiro) – 46,890 fans
- Bahia 1 x 0 CSA – 45,358 fans
- Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Tombense (Mineiro) – 42,274 fans
- Cruzeiro 2 x 0 CRB (Mineiro) – 42,004 fans
- Bahia 0 x 0 Grmio (Fonte Nova) – 41,617 fans
Highest incomes in Series B
Up to the 22nd round
The highest income in Serie B was recorded in the tie between Guarani and Vasco, at Arena da Amaznia. The collection of the duel transferred from Campinas to Manaus was BRL 2,801,270.
Of the ten largest collections, six are also from Cruzeiro.
Cruzeiro’s gross revenue from income from games in Serie B BRL 14,141,195.04.
- Guarani 0 x 0 Vasco (Amazon Arena) – BRL 2,801,270
- Cruise 2 x 0 Sampaio Corra (Mineiro) – R$ 2,466,489.50
- Cruise 2 x 0 Ponte Preta – (Mineiro) – R$ 2,378,469.50
- Vasco 1 x 0 Cruise (Maracan) – BRL 2,284,230.50
- Vasco 0 x 0 Sport (Maracan) – BRL 1,996,196.50
- Grmio 2 x 1 Ponte Preta (Arena) – R$ 1,893,242.00
- Cruise 1 x 0 Bahia (Mineiro) – BRL 1,649,181.04
- Cruise 2 x 0 CRB (Mineiro) – BRL 1,498,743.50
- 2 x 1 Novorizontino Cruise (Mineiro) – R$ 1,453,852.00
- Cruise 2 x 0 Tombense (Mineiro) – R$1,264,718.00