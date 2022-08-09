Dancer hit by screen during Hong Kong concert wakes up from coma, family says | World

“Kai-yin has woken up and needs everyone’s prayers and encouragement for him to recover as soon as possible, with God’s grace and the possibility to return to the stage,” said father Derek Li Shing-lam.

The dancer remains in treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and is at risk of becoming a quadriplegic, that is, paralyzed from the neck down, according to doctors. He had the third and fourth spinal sections dislocated and underwent two surgeries.

His parents were in Toronto, Canada, on July 28, when the accident happened. Derek Li, who is a pastor, also asked for prayers for the other two dancers who were hit by the screen but are in good health.

Videos from the show show the moment the huge screen suspended above crashes onto the stage. (See video above)

Hong Kong officials told local media they were investigating the cables used to support the screens. According to preliminary investigations, one of the cables broke, with no signs of human interference.

The other screens, as well as the cables and supports, were collected to help with the investigations. The organizers of the event have already been interviewed by the police, according to the local press.

1 of 2 Screen fell on Mirror dancers during concert in Hong Kong — Photo: Disclosure via South China Post Screen fell on Mirror dancers during concert in Hong Kong – Photo: Disclosure via South China Post

2 of 2 Screen falls on top of boyband Mirror during concert in Hong Kong — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Screen falls on top of boyband Mirror during concert in Hong Kong – Photo: Reproduction / Social networks