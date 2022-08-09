Dating between Maitê Proença and Adriana Calcanhotto ends. Know the controversial reason for the end of the relationship

Revealed to the public in September of last year, Adriana Calcanhotto and Maitê Proença’s relationship came to an end. According to Terra’s SaladeTV portal, the relationship ended at the end of June.

According to the publication, the reason for the breakup was the exposure of the relationship in the media. Adriana would have been uncomfortable to appear on the gossip and celebrity pages because of her relationship with Maitê. Discreet about her personal life, the singer has not publicly assumed any relationship since the death of her wife, filmmaker Suzana de Moraes, in 2015, with whom she lived for 26 years.

MAITÊ PROENÇA SAID SHE WANTED ADRIANA CALCANHOTTO TO BE A MAN

In recent months, Maitê made headlines when talking about dating Adriana, including statements about the couple’s sex life. Also according to SaladeTV, the highlight of the exhibition was a statement by the actress, given at the end of June, which led to her being accused of lesbophobia.

“I wanted her to be a man. For this activity I always liked men more. But she is a woman, I like her and I accept that. I know feminists and LGBT people aren’t going to like what I just said, but honestly, that’s how it is, you know? I can try something different to be with her,” Maitê told JP magazine.