Débora Nascimento ‘opens the game’ and, without mincing words, comments on her relationship with her ex-husband, José Loreto: “It’s part of this process”

The two celebrities are releasing a movie; the project was recorded in 2018, but will only be shown in 2022

José Loreto and Débora Nascimento are launching a project together. Last night, Monday (8), the ex-couple did the movie release pacifieda feature film that was shot in 2018, but will be released only 4 years later, in 2022.

The actors showed maturity when commenting on the relationship between them. According to Débora, in an interview with columnist Lucas Pasin, the ex-couple has a good relationship: “It’s an intimate affair, isn’t it? There is maturity to deal with, both on a professional and personal level. The most important human being in my life is me and my daughter. If I don’t love myself, I can’t love her completely either. It’s part of that process”.

Loreto also praised the relationship he has with his ex-wife and commented on possible future projects between them. “We meet again almost every day, right? It’s all right. We’re still going to work a lot together. We’re family and friends by profession. This is just the first of many [filmes] that we will still have”.

It is worth remembering that last Sunday (7), Loreto assumed a relationship with former BBB and presenter Rafa Kalimann. The news was revealed on the red carpet of Caetano Veloso’s 80th birthday special show, when the lovebirds publicly declared themselves.