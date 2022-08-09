Débora Nascimento ‘opens the game’ and, without mincing words, comments on her relationship with her ex-husband, José Loreto: “It’s part of this process”

Entertainment

The two celebrities are releasing a movie; the project was recorded in 2018, but will only be shown in 2022

left photo (Official Instagram of Débora Nascimento). photo right (José Loreto's official Instagram).
José Loreto and Débora Nascimento are launching a project together. Last night, Monday (8), the ex-couple did the movie release pacifieda feature film that was shot in 2018, but will be released only 4 years later, in 2022.

The actors showed maturity when commenting on the relationship between them. According to Débora, in an interview with columnist Lucas Pasin, the ex-couple has a good relationship: “It’s an intimate affair, isn’t it? There is maturity to deal with, both on a professional and personal level. The most important human being in my life is me and my daughter. If I don’t love myself, I can’t love her completely either. It’s part of that process”.

Loreto also praised the relationship he has with his ex-wife and commented on possible future projects between them. “We meet again almost every day, right? It’s all right. We’re still going to work a lot together. We’re family and friends by profession. This is just the first of many [filmes] that we will still have”.

It is worth remembering that last Sunday (7), Loreto assumed a relationship with former BBB and presenter Rafa Kalimann. The news was revealed on the red carpet of Caetano Veloso’s 80th birthday special show, when the lovebirds publicly declared themselves.

