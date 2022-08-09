Defense Minister sues Superior Electoral Court and faces new shame – Ricardo Kertzman

The request for the files was signed by Army Colonel Marcelo Nogueira de Souza, head of the Armed Forces team that will participate in the supervision of the elections, but the letter was sent by the Defense Ministry, which received a negative response from Fachin. To make the embarrassment worse, part of the arguments were answered by providing ‘internet links’, from the open data portal of the Court itself, that is, they are already public and notable.
After 25 years of silence regarding the electronic voting machines and the electoral process itself, a few military personnel, unfortunately, in resonance with the coup attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro, the executioner of the Planalto, without any slightest signs of fraud or formal errors in the electronic system that collects, stores and counts the votes, launched an undue and unconstitutional offensive against a superior court.
For those who have not paid the necessary attention to the last two words, I will repeat them: superior court. Who are the Armed Forces, or half a dozen of their officers, constitutionally speaking, of course, to claim to be inspectors, reviewers, controllers or any other conditions of a higher court, in this case, the Electoral Court? Who, or what, bestowed on them such a prerogative or function? The Federal Constitution that was not.
Therefore, they will cry in the lap of the myth, Queiroz’s friend, because, as the jargon says, ‘no bird’. At least as long as there is an independent organized civil society and a free press, in addition to the sovereignty of the Rule of Law, advocated by the Charter, whose content the Armed Forces undertake and swear to defend, which is why they have the authorization of the people, through their representatives, for the use of force and weapons.