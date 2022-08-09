Diesel price is 14% above international prices

Gasoline is also valued above the global market by 8%; information was released by the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom)

For there to be an eventual risk of diesel shortages in the world and in Brazil, the global geopolitical scenario would need to deteriorate profoundly.



A report released by the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) this Monday, 8, that the price of diesel in the Brazilian market is 14% above that practiced in the international market. According to the agency, in order for parity to be reached – following the policy of Import Parity Price (PPI), adopted by the Petrobras -, it would be necessary to reduce R$ 0.64 per liter of fuel. In the case of gasoline, the average lag is 8% and, to reach parity, the price should be reduced by R$ 0.28. The calculation carried out to achieve equalization in prices involves the costs of acquisition and delivery of diesel, including transport and port fees. Last Thursday, however, Petrobras announced a reduction in the price of diesel by R$0.20, with a drop of 3.57%. In a statement, the state-owned oil company stated that the average price of fuel sales “for distributors will rise from R$5.61 to R$5.41 per liter”.