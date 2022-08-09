Direcional (DIRR3) has a 35.5% rise in profit in the 2nd quarter of 2022

Direcional (DIRR3) recorded adjusted net income of R$ 55.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), an amount 35.5% higher than that reported in the same period of 2021, the construction company said on Monday (8). ).

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$ 118.141 million, up 32.2% over the same period of the previous year.

Net revenue was R$ 586.1 million, growth of 38.8% and, according to the company, the highest net revenue in Direcional’s history.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) was 20.3%, which represents a decrease of 1.0 percentage point (pp) compared to 2Q21.

The Refinitiv consensus pointed to an expected net income of R$43.22 million, EBITDA of R$104.75 million and revenue of R$528 million.

Net pre-sales in 2Q22 totaled R$836 million (R$674 million % Company), growth of 34% over 1Q22 and 36% over 2Q21. The performance presented consolidated 2Q22 as the best quarter of net sales in Direcional’s history, surpassing by 25% the previous record, which had been reached in 4Q21.

Net sales velocity in 2Q22, measured by the VSO (Net Sales Over Offer) indicator, reached 20% in the consolidated view, an increase of 4 pp compared to the previous quarter.

The net financial result was negative by R$33 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Return on equity (ROE) reached 16% in 2Q22, an increase of 2 pp compared to 2Q21.

Adjusted gross profit reached the amount of R$ 207.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 29.3% compared to the same period in 2021. Adjusted gross margin was 35.4% in 2Q22, down from 2.6 pp compared to the 2Q21 margin.

General and administrative expenses totaled R$36 million in 2Q22, an 8% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

On June 30, 2022, the adjusted company’s net debt was R$215.3 million, against R$241.6 million in the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/equity, was 14.1% in June/22, down 4.5 pp compared to the same period in 2021.

