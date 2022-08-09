Discover the fruits that are allies in muscle mass gain

Maintaining a good diet to enhance the effect of physical activities is essential. The most famous foods to gain muscle mass are proteins and roots, such as sweet potatoes and cassava, but fruits are also important and have properties that help increase muscle mass.

Fruits are used by nutritionists to complement the diet

As they are complex carbohydrates, fruits increase energy in the body through glycogen, which works as an additional reserve in hypertrophy training, for muscle mass gain. They are also sources of vitamins, fiber and minerals. Below are some examples of fruits that are ideal for increasing muscle mass.

It is excellent for those who practice physical activities. Rich in fiber and potassium, it replenishes important minerals for muscle recovery after training and also facilitates the absorption of proteins consumed afterwards.

If consumed before physical exercise, it is an excellent source of energy and increases the performance of practitioners. It is usually associated with injury prevention because it is rich in calcium and acts directly on bones.

One of the best known fruits in the nutritional universe. Bananas are rich in potassium, an important mineral that is essential for more intense muscle contractions. It is normally consumed before training, so it works as a source of energy for the body, as it is able to maintain the muscle glycogen reserve.

Full of antioxidants, the constant consumption of red fruits helps to reduce the inflammatory process of the body and helps to recover muscle injuries caused by physical exercises.

As they have high amounts of vitamin C, potassium and folic acid, they create a positive memory and help the body prepare for the intensity of training. Strawberry, blackberry, raspberry and blueberry are the best known red fruits.

Commonly associated with a food program for weight reduction, kiwifruit is endowed with antioxidants that help in burning fat. Source of potassium and magnesium, kiwi provides an improvement in the functioning of the muscles. The ideal is to consume with the peel, but it must be washed with plenty of water and soap.

Known for its low caloric value and glycemic index, papaya is especially suitable for those who wish to lose or maintain their current weight. For runners, it has an important role in combating muscle fatigue, in addition to increasing physical resistance.

It contains carotenoids and antioxidants, so it not only helps with performance during training, but also improves intestinal health, especially as it is a fruit full of dietary fiber.