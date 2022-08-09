Find out if you need to update Caixa Tem to apply for the microcredit that makes available amounts to individuals and MEIs.

Given the economic scenario that has been punishing Brazil in recent months, the possibility of requesting microcredit through Caixa Tem can be a good option for those who need money. The opportunity to take an amount to invest in something and thus have a financial return to pay the bills draws the attention of many people.

The Digital Microcredit Simplification Program (SIM Digital) offers credit of up to R$1,000 to individuals who have a productive activity or provision of services, and of up to R$3,000 to MEIs that do not have access to credit lines, including those with a dirty name.

Before applying for microcredit, interested parties must pay attention to certain procedures. It is common for bank customers, not only Caixa’s, not to find out what should be done.

Do I need to update Caixa Tem to apply for microcredit?

In the case of individuals, it is necessary to update the Caixa Tem to apply for microcredit. This public can borrow from R$300 to R$1,000, with a payment term of up to 24 months and interest from 1.95% per month. The procedure is not time consuming and can be performed as follows:

Access the app store on your cell phone (either Android or iOS) and install the latest version of Caixa Tem;

Open the application;

Log in using your CPF number and password;

Click on “Update Your Registration”

Select “Got it, let’s get started”;

Check that the data that appears on the screen is correct. If there are errors, edit the information;

Inform your place of birth, answer some questions that will be displayed on the screen and click on “Next”;

Check the information provided and press “Continue”;

To finish the process, follow the guidelines and send the photos of the identification document.

What happens if the customer is unable to pay the installments of the Caixa Tem microcredit?

If the customer does not make the payment by the due date, the debt will increase over time, as there is a fine and interest for the delay. It is important to settle the debt before it becomes “a snowball”.

The faster the amount is paid, the less fees will be charged. Delayed debts make it difficult for the user to obtain other loans from Caixa and other financial institutions.

When contracting, the client creates a relationship with the responsible institution. By paying bills on time, the person’s score tends to rise and larger loan offers in the future may arise.

