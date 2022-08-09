Does a truck driver have to prove the purchase of diesel to receive the R$ 1 thousand?

The first installment of aid for truck drivers falls into the account of thousands of professionals on the 9th of August. About 900,000 autonomous cargo carriers will benefit from financial aid to purchase fuel.

This point is precisely one that has generated more doubts among workers. After all, the beneficiary will have to prove the purchase of diesel oil to receive the Emergency Benefit for Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Truck Driver)?

According to the ordinance published in the Official Gazette of the Union that regulates the aid, it will not be necessary to prove the destination of the amounts. In other words, the professional can use the resources as they wish.

“The benefit will be granted regardless of proof of the acquisition of diesel oil”, says an excerpt from the document.

Truck driver assistance public

The installments will be deposited in the account of professionals with active registration in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022. To receive, it is also necessary to have the National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF valid.

Workers who receive a death pension, disability benefit or reclusion aid will not be entitled to transfers.

BEM Truck Driver Calendar

There will be six monthly and consecutive installments worth R$ 1 thousand each. The first two fall in August, one of which is retroactive to July. Check the calendar:

Portion Payday 1st installment august 9 2nd installment august 9 3rd installment September 24 4th installment October, 22 5th installment November 26th 6th installment December 17th

Source: Ministry of Labor and Citizenship