Does entering the CPF in the note help to raise the score?

Does debt over 5 years not need to be paid?

Include CPF in invoices does not fit to increase the Credit Score score; this is because the information used to calculate the Serasa Score does not come from invoices.

Having good financial habits guarantees a higher credit score, not least because this is one of the ways that each citizen’s relationship with the credit market is indicated. Here are some tips that can help you improve your score if your score is lower than usual.

But, first of all, if you don’t know your score, the first step is to check the Serasa website. There you will have access to your score and even if your name is negative, you will have offers to regularize it.

low score

If your score is below average, it means you are negative. If you have any outstanding debt, start paying off to get rid of all outstanding debts. On the Serasa website you will have offers with more than 80% discount that will facilitate the discharge process.

Another way to improve your score is to update your registration, as it facilitates the consultation made by the market and the banks. For those who are interested in taking out loans, this is a very important measure.

Keep your household bills – those in your name – always up to date. Bills for water, electricity, gas, among others, are included in the history. So, paying on time helps you build a good track record that will increase your score.

How to clear the name in Serasa

See, below, the step-by-step guide to check your CPF at Serasa.

Enter the Serasa website and enter your CPF and password, if you do not have a registration, do so. Check your debts and choose the best negotiation option. Once chosen, let us know how you want to pay. Click on generate ticket

When making the payment, the company where you had the debt has a period of 5 working days after payment to write it off and leave your name clean.

