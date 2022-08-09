Does Victory in Justice guarantee coverage of health plans? Know EVERYTHING!

Favorable court decisions have not been enough to guarantee coverage by health plans. The situation was aggravated after the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided that operators no longer need to cover procedures that are not on the list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

It is for this reason that it is increasingly common for operators’ customers to report the noncompliance of decisions. Not even the fines stipulated by the Justice can reverse the negative situation.

Court decisions and coverage of plans

The STJ’s decision was taken in June this year. Since then, according to the Court’s understanding, health plans are required to cover only the services listed by the ANS.

Following the damage caused by the decision and the lack of updating the list of procedures, the Chamber of Deputies approved a project that magnify the service.

The text goes to the Senate and should re-heat the controversy in relation to what health plans should or should not meet. Until something is done, the operators’ customers continue with the attempts with the Justice, but it is not always possible to guarantee coverage.

In an interview with the IG portal, lawyer Marina Pauleli says that failure to comply with a measure court is serious. Despite this, this is very common on the part of health plans.

“A question remains for the Judiciary: how to achieve the effectiveness of its own decisions, since not even the fines are able to make companies comply with the judge’s determination?”, asks the lawyer from the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec).