Dollar closes down, with a focus on inflation in Brazil and the USA | Economy

The dollar closed down this Monday (8), close to the level of R$ 5.10, while investors await the release of domestic and North American inflation data over the next few days.

The US currency retreated 1.06%, sold at R$ 5.1123. See more quotes. This is the lowest level since June 15 (R$ 5.0265).

On Friday, the dollar closed down 1.05%, at R$5.1669. With the result of this second, accumulates fall of 1.20% in the month. In the year, it has a devaluation of 8.30% against the real.

What is messing with the markets?

The markets’ focus remains on the trajectory of rising interest rates in the United States, which have already risen 2.25 percentage points since March.

Robust US labor market data has reignited bets on another aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Investors are now awaiting inflation data from the world’s largest economy, scheduled for release this week.

Here, the market’s assessment is that the cycle of rising interest rates may have already ended. Last week, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decided to raise the Selic rate from 13.25% per year to 13.75% per year, but left the door open for a new rise of lesser magnitude.

The IBGE released the official inflation for July on Tuesday and the perspective is for deflation in the monthly rate, due to fuel price cuts.

Financial market analysts reduced the inflation estimate for 2022 from 7.15% to 7.11%, according to a Focus survey released this Monday by the Central Bank. For 2023, however, the expectation for the IPCA went from 5.33% to 5.36%.

For the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), economists forecast an increase of 1.98% in 2022 and a rise of only 0.40% in 2023.

The market maintained the expectation for the basic interest rate of the economy, the Selic, at 13.75% per year at the end of 2022. As for the closing of 2023, the expectation remains at 11% per year. With that, analysts continue to expect a drop in interest rates next year.

As for the dollar, the projection for the exchange rate for the end of 2022 remained at R$ 5.20. For 2023, it was also stable at R$ 5.20.